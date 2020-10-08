Police: Death near Great Barrington golf club caused by storm

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Great Barrington police are investigating a death they said was caused by Wednesday’s storms.

Police were called to the Wyantenuck Country Golf Club around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a golf cart with a tree on top of it on a dirt access road running alongside the golf course.

There police said they found a person lying on the ground by the side of cart. Officers attempted first aid, but the person was deceased.

Police said the cart was covered with several trees and branches, and they are waiting on the medical examiner’s office to arrive.

Additional information will be released on Thursday, police said.

