Police cracking down on drinking and driving for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

New York State Police and local law enforcement will conduct a special targeted enforcement detail this upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend to deter drinking and driving. The traffic enforcement detail begins on Friday, March 15, 2019, and runs through Monday, March 18, 2019.

Drivers can expect a number of sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, underage drinking and sales to minors details during the campaign. State Police will also be ticketing distracted drivers who use handheld electronic devices.

The St. Patrick’s Day holiday period is one of the deadliest holidays due to the number of drunk drivers on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the holiday period from 2013 to 2017 saw the loss of 234 lives due to drunk-driving crashes.

In 2017 alone, 59 people, 37% of all crash fatalities, were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period. Between midnight and 5:59 a.m. March 18, 2017, three-fourths (75%) of crash fatalities nationwide involved a drunk driver.

The New York State Police, GTSC and NHTSA ask you to commit to following these easy steps, so you can enjoy a safe holiday without jeopardizing lives on the road.

Before the festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.

Before you start drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

If available, use your community’s sober ride program

Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call local law enforcement. You could save a life.

During the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day weekend enforcement effort, Troopers made 243 arrests for DWI and issued nearly 13,000 tickets.

