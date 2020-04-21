Police: Cohoes fire intentionally set

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire that left four people without a home and took the life of a cat was intentionally set, according to Cohoes Police.

They say Kyle Pipino, 28, of Cohoes intentionally set a fire at 262 Remsen Street.

The Cohoes Fire Department, Police Department and members of the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control investigated the scene and discovered that the fire was an act of arson. They say Pipino tried to light 256 Remsen Street on fire as well.

Police determined a suspect and invited Pipino to the Police Station where they say he admitted to setting the fire and trying to light a fire at the second address.

He was charged with arson in the second degree and attempted arson in the second degree and is being held pending arraignment on those charges.

LATEST STORIES