Schenectady police chief says ‘no more disorder in the city’ following protests

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford commented on protests from Monday night tweeting, “No more disorder in the city.”

The department issued a statement that said the protesters actions constituted civil disobedience and disorderly conduct after they blocked off the entrances to city hall and city streets.

The chief’s full tweet read: “I have shown this community my willingness to discuss reforms. Schenectady police have made efforts to engage conversations, and remained patient during a month of peaceful protests. That all ends tonight. No more disorder in the city.”

I have shown this community my willingness to discuss reforms @schdypolice , have made efforts to engage conversations, and remained patient during a month of peaceful protests. That all ends tonight. No more disorder in the city. https://t.co/3PEYzTMMGG — Chief Eric S. Clifford (@CliffordChief) July 14, 2020

“The community’s been patient as well,” said Co-Founder of the social justice group All of Us Shawn Young.

Young took issue with Clifford’s choice of word “patient.”

“I think that word is a little problematic. What else were you suppose to do but be patient? And what else could you do but be patient, but engage in meaningful conversation with the community to figure out what they want?” Young said.

Monday’s protest went past 1 a.m.

“If you’re going to have the same issue with the community being peaceful, we need you to take even more umbrage with your officers being violent,” Young said.

City Councilman John Polimeni wants more community stakeholders, like the group All of Us, involved in conversations to create effective policy and policing reform within the city.

“If we’re going to see change happen we need to have tough conversations, and that entails listening to each other and hearing each other,” Polimeni said.

The chief’s quoted as saying he will listen to the group All of Us’ demands. Though, he won’t respond to them until there’s a public discussion to see what the community wants.

“It’s time that we sit down and really start negotiating and putting together a strategy as a city and working towards change that represents all of us,” Polimeni said.

Polimeni said he’s open to having conversations any way possible including one-on-one or virtually.

