Police charge 3 Vermonters with drug possession in Saratoga County

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police out of Wilton arrested Robert Scales, 37, Kevin G. Martin, 41, and Janina M. McDonald, all of Vermont, on a slew of drug possession charges Sunday night.

A trooper pulled over McDonald for a traffic infraction on Interstate 87 in Moreau. The trooper observed signs indicative of drug use when speaking with McDonald, police say.

Police say they searched the vehicle and the passengers, finding under a gram of MDMA and a tube with cocaine residue on McDonald. Police say one of the passengers, Scales, had nearly 10 grams of crack cocaine and under a gram of MDMA, and the other, Martin, had nearly 7 grams of crack cocaine, plus under a gram of MDMA.

Scales and Martin both face third-, fourth-, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges. Police charged McDonald with two counts of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance.

At most, if convicted, McDonald could earn almost two years in prison for her misdemeanor charges. The sentencing guidelines in New York suggest Scales and Martin could each face over forty years.

