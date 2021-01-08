Police cadets have first day on the job

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four police cadets stepped into their first day on the job Thursday with the Albany Police Department. The candidates are part of the inaugural group of a new paid internship program.

The program’s goal is to provide opportunities to minorities and women as well as enhance diversity within the police department.

It was launched in July 2020 and is open to city residents between the ages of 18-32 who want to get experience in law enforcement.

Cadets will get all the experience they need to sit for the required civil service exam to become a full officer.