Police arrest Schenectady woman for Price Chopper robbery

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Casey L. Buckley, 38, of Schenectady on Wednesday for robbing an 84-year-old woman. Police say they found the woman’s belongings at Buckley’s home after executing a search warrant.

The elderly woman was mugged at the Altamont Avenue Price Chopper on Monday. She says a car pulled up beside her, and someone got out of the car to push her down and steal her purse.

Police took Buckley into custody without incident. Because of two prior felony convictions, she was remanded without bail.

Buckley’s charges are second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny. These felonies could carry prison sentences of up to 30 years if Buckley is convicted.

