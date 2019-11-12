Police arrest local man accused of inappropriately touching children

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched several children at an after school program at Glenmont Elementary School.

Police say all four children were under the age of 11.

Matthew Wilson, 20, of Selkirk, was working for School’s Out at the time of the incident.

Police are currently looking for additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-439-9973.

Superintendent Jody Monroe issued the following statement on the arrest of Wilson: