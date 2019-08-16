Police arrest 4 from Ballston Spa massage parlor

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people at a Ballston Spa business licensed as a massage parlor.

The arrests took place at Thursday morning at the Oriental Spa on Milton Avenue. Police said the business was licensed as a massage parlor but did not employ any licensed massage therapists.

Xiu Fen Feng, 56, and Lawrence Boutillette, 71, were charged with Promoting Prostitution in the Third Degree and Unauthorized Practice of a Profession.

Limei Ning, 43, was charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Prostitution.

Kanjwei Liu, 48, was charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession.

The four arrested are alleged to have operated a business that allowed and promoted prostitution. They were arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond.