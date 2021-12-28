Police: Amsterdam man arrested on drug charges after crash, foot chase

Police say Haji Dukuray was arrested after a car crash lead to the finding of drugs in his vehicle (Amsterdam PD)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested after a car crash led to the finding of drugs in his vehicle, said police. The Amsterdam Police Department said Haji Dukuray, 26, was arrested on December 26.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, police received a call for a two car accident on Market Street and Lincoln Avenue in Amsterdam. Police said Dukuray was the only occupant of the vehicle which rear-ended the vehicle in front of him. The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries.

Police said officers made plain view observations of contraband in Dukuray’s vehicle during the investigation. Police also found that his driver’s license was suspended.

When asked to exit the vehicle, Dukuray got out and fled on foot from officers. Police said he tried to throw away a plastic bag of suspected cocaine during the chase. He was pursued on foot and taken into custody. Police said Dukuray was found to be in the possession of suspected heroin and other controlled substances.

Charges

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Dukuray was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $1,000 cash bail.