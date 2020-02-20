Police: Alleged Taco Bell robber arrested twice in one day

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Paul E. Rostick III, 34, of Watervliet twice within a few hours on Wednesday. Authorities say he threatened patrons at a bar with a baseball bat.

These are Rostick’s third and fourth brushes with the law since December, when he was charged and sentenced to two years’ probation for allegedly robbing a Stewarts in Watervliet. On February 11, Colonie police arrested Rostick in Nite Moves—a local strip club—for another alleged robbery, this time at Taco Bell.

On Wednesday, police arrested Rostick two more times, first at around 6:30 p.m. They allege that he went to the Black Bear Inn Bar and Restaurant, which had already banned him for being violent in the past. When management asked him to leave, he began yelling, screaming, and pushing people. He was removed, charged with trespass, and released.

He returned to the Black Bear Inn after release, police say, this time armed with a bat.

Witnesses allege that he harassed and threatened them. He was removed by force and arrested, kicking things and spitting at officers once at the police station. Police say he threatened to kill a sergeant.

The charges in Rostick’s second arrest include another count of trespassing, plus third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment.

After being released yet again—none of the charges qualified to hold him—Watervliet police received two more emergency calls about Rostick. They say they dealt with Rostick four times within only eight hours.

