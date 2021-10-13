Police: Albany woman pointed loaded handgun during altercation

Police said 22-year-old Ashma Ouselle, of Albany, pointed a loaded gun at a person during an altercation on the 600-block of Second Street on Wednesday, October 12, 2021. (Albany PD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police said an Albany woman pointed a loaded gun at a person Wednesday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home on the 600-block of Second Street for a report of a person with a weapon. At the scene, police learned an altercation took place inside the home, and Ashma Ouselle allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at another person and threatened to shoot them.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody at the scene. After a search warrant was executed on the home, a loaded 9mm handgun was found.

Ouselle was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree.

She was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and released.