Police: Albany man arrested after loaded gun found during traffic stop

Jerry Cooley and the handgun that was found in his vehicle

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested after a traffic stop in Colonie. The Colonie Police Department said Jerry Cooley, 41, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

On November 20 around 1 a.m., police pulled the vehicle over on Central Avenue near I-87 after witnessing a traffic violation. After an investigation, an officer searched the vehicle with permission from the driver. Cooley was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police said a loaded .40 caliber Taurus handgun was found concealed under a seat. After further investigation, police found Cooley to be in possession of the weapon. He did not have a permit for the gun.

Cooley was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, which is a felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility, where he is being held pending bail.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information about the case, you can contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754.