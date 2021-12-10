Police: 2 men steal over $1,000 in Coinstar receipt scheme

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men are facing multiple charges after allegedly taking part in a Coinstar receipt scheme.

Police said 32-year-old Carlos Gilmore, of Schenectady, and 35-year-old Donald Daniels Jr., of Ballston Lake, were cashing fraudulent Coinstar receipts at multiple Hannaford Supermarkets around the Capital Region.

They allegedly used color copies of an actual Coinstar receipt and turned them in for over $1,000 cash.

The scheme was discovered by an employee.

Gilmore was taken into custody on an arrest warrant during a traffic stop in the city of Troy. He was charged with five counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, five counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, five counts of Scheme to Defraud in the Second Degree, and five counts of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.

He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and was released on his own recognizance. He was also issued appearance tickets for Colonie Town Court, Niskayuna Town Court, and Troy City Court.

Daniels was located in Clifton Park and taken into custody. He was processed and issued appearance tickets for Colonie Town Court and Troy City Court.

He was charged with two counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, two counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, one counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, two counts of Scheme to Defraud in the Second Degree, and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.