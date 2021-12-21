Police: 2 arrested for possession of ‘ghost gun’ in Albany

Syir Lewis and Alfonso Davis were arrested and found to be in possession of a ghost gun and over six pounds of marijuana (Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded “ghost gun.” The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Alfonso Davis, 23, and Syir Lewis, 23, of Albany and Rensselaer were arrested on December 20.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop for vehicle and traffic infractions in Albany. Police said Davis was operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

Police found that Davis and his passenger, Lewis, were in possession of a loaded 9mm privately made firearm, also called a “ghost gun.” Deputies also found over six pounds of marijuana and two digital scales in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Davis was released on bail for a similar arrest in April 2020. Lewis was the suspect in another Sheriff’s Office investigation in which he attempted to cash a nearly $5,000 fraudulent check in November 2021.

Charges

Davis:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of cannabis in the second degree (felony)

Aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Various traffic infractions

Lewis:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree (felony)

Attempted grand larceny in the third degree (felony)

Davis and Lewis were brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility and were arraigned in Albany City Court on December 21.