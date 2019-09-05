Police: 15 cars vandalized with spray paint in Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are searching for whoever is behind vandalism to more than one dozen cars in Hoosick Falls.

Police said at least 15 cars, a few stop signs, and a building were spray painted overnight. Officers are working with New York State Police after more vandalism was found outside village limits.

Police said the damage is extensive.

“One report came in from one individual that he estimated to be about $8,000 worth of damage just to his vehicle,” Hoosick Falls Police Chief Robert Ashe said. “I think a lot of people get confused because there’s some spray paint on the car, they go wipe it off, they believe they got it and later on they find further damage to the car.”

Police said they have several leads and are confident they’ll make an arrest.

Anyone who has any information, or who is a victim, is asked to call police at (518) 686-7900.