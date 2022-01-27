Poestenkill residents pen letter to DEC with requests on PFOA testing

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Concerned Citizens for Clean Drinking Water (CCCDW), an ad hoc group of residents in Poestenkill, have sent a letter to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) with requests about PFOA testing in the area. This comes one year after high levels of PFOA were found at Algonquin Middle School.

The letter directly addresses concerns the residents have about the Dynamic Systems, Inc. (DSI) facility in Poestenkill. The DEC conducted water sampling of the site and one sample was found to have 23.1 part per trillion (ppt) of PFOS. However, this is for the groundwater, not drinking water.

“The water tested is not a source of drinking water for the DSI site. Data showed concentrations ranging from non-detect to a maximum of PFAS of 23.1 ppt (for PFOA) in the groundwater. There is no groundwater standard for PFOA. The State’s drinking water standard for PFAS is 10 ppt,” said DEC.

These DSI test results have been posted on the DEC website. The DEC said as other results are received and validated, they will be posted to the site.

Requests

The letter requests the following things from the DEC.

To finalize the DSI sampling results and share the complete set of results with the public

Free tap water testing for homes and businesses. The letter said if a home was not selected for testing, the homeowner had to pay $350.

To explain if any additional review has happened since the last solvent release at DSI and if the PFAS contamination will be added to any potential remediation work plan.

To secure the final test results from Saint-Gobain and share the results with the public

To share the work plan with the community if there is one. If not, they ask that one be created.

The DEC noted that the prior cleanup at DSI did not include PFAS contamination.

“DEC is committed to keeping the community informed of the progress of the investigation into finding a source of drinking water well contamination in Poestenkill and will soon be providing another community update to summarize the ongoing actions in the community,” said DEC.

The DEC said they do not suspect the low-level PFAS detected at DSI to be contributing to the PFOA contamination near Algonquin Middle School.

DEC will be issuing a new community update in February to summarize the investigation to date once additional data is finalized. A presentation of source investigations for the contamination in Poestenkill can also be found on the DEC website.