PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: The Plumb Oyster Bar

Episode 23: The Plum Oyster Bar
Ep. 23 The Plum Oyster Bar – On The Story with Trishna Begam
An interview with Heidi Knoblauch, owner of Plum Oyster Bar. Heidi discusses running a small business in the middle of a pandemic, how she was able to hang on to her employees, and her unique perspective through multiple lenses of being an entrepreneur, scholar and banker. Where to find the Plum Oyster Bar: https://www.plumb.bar/ https://www.instagram.com/plumboysterbar/?hl=en https://www.facebook.com/plumboysterbar/ Where to find Heidi Knoblauch https://twitter.com/heidi_knoblauch?lang=en https://www.instagram.com/heidi_knoblauch/?hl=en
(NEWS10) – An interview with Heidi Knoblauch, owner of Plumb Oyster Bar. Heidi discusses running a small business in the middle of a pandemic, how she was able to hang on to her employees, and her unique perspective through multiple lenses of being an entrepreneur, scholar and banker.
