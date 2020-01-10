Plenty of sweet treats at Mrs. London’s

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Your cravings for sweets doesn’t have to end with the holiday season.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat, Mrs. London’s is a boutique baker and cafe with a lot of tasty options. From their famous croissants to a wide variety of pastries and desserts.

It takes roughly three days to complete their dough with overnight bakers leaving between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“It was born out of a love for baking from my parents,” owner Max London said. “So, they opened the original Mrs. London’s. We still strive to use the best and finest ingredients. We make everything from scratch by hand still. Whether it’s, you know, using the best chocolates, and the best, you know, higher fat content butter, and just giving people our traditional recipe and keeping that going.”

Mrs. London’s is located on Broadway in Saratoga Springs and opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.