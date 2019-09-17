Plea deal offered in alleged Valued Homes scam, victims react

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of Valued Homes, who’s charged with stealing from dozens of buyers of modular homes throughout the state, has been offered a plea deal.

Owner Sherrie Burton allegedly scammed 40 victims out of $1 million. She has a week to decide whether she’ll take the plea deal, which her lawyer says would mean a minimum of six months in jail followed by five years of probation.

“Master bath, master bed…”

John Heath has built more than 300 homes, but this one is special.

“I got a phone call after this all happened, and he said, ‘would you like me to build you a house?’ and I said, ‘absolutely,” said Heather Caron.

She’s finally getting a new home after falling victim to the alleged Valued Homes scam. She made a $1,500 down payment that the New York State Attorney General’s Office says was squandered away by Burton.

“I knew the casino, ordering stuff online. It’s hurtful, you know. A lot of people lost a lot of money,” said Caron.

One of those people was Heath, and he lost far more than her.

“Right around $47,000 dollars,” he said.

He was working on two houses at the time and said he was too trusting of Burton.

“I still wonder what kind of person would do it,” he said.

Burton was arrested in January and charged with eight felony counts of grand larceny and one felony count of scheme to defraud, and now prosecutors are offering her a plea deal.

“No it ain’t enough, cause she did it so easily, so carefree,” said Heath.

Heath doubts he’ll ever get full restitution. He’s lost his money but not his selfless nature.

“I don’t know how to explain it; it was fate,” said Caron.

The 84-year-old says he works every day but Sunday, and he’ll continue to no matter what.

“You can’t just quit. If you do, you’ll croak,” he said.