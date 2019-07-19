Plans to potentially replace leaky public pool

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s a new push to replace the Lincoln Park Pool in Albany.

According to the Albany Water Department Commissioner, the public pool loses between 450,000 and 500,000 gallons of water a day.

The pool was built in 1930 and has only been renovated once. The pool does not meet most current codes because it has been grandfathered in over the years.

The city is now requesting proposals for engineering services and received a grant to seek plans to replace the blighted pool. The city received a grant for $263,000 to help fund and finance the studies necessary to do the design for the pool replacement.

It’ll likely cost more than $5 million to replace.

They hope to have a design consultant on board by September and a plan approved by the department of health in the spring. Construction is estimated to take less than a year, but it’s unclear when it’ll begin.

Despite the constant loss of water, the pool remains open and will be able to provide refuge to Albany residents during the hot weekend.