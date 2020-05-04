Organizations planning for summer camp if Cuomo gives the go-ahead

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Monday, registration for the Capital District YMCA summer camp program remains open.

Executive Director of Childcare and Day Camps, Lynn Siebert, told NEWS10 ABC they will continue to move forward under a plan similar to the current model they are using for their childcare program for families of first responders.

“We feel pretty confident that it’s a model we can duplicate safely this summer,” she said.

Siebert said that model includes temperature taking, routine sanitizing and smaller group sizes.

“So, basically, our model right now is 10 children per two staff. They would travel through activities throughout the day, but they would travel as that group of 10 to minimize the amount of contact that they would have with other groups,” said Siebert.

Sibert said that means they will have to cut down on the amount of kids they can accept this summer. They are considering five different locations but have not, yet, released specifics.

“We typically serve between 2,500 and 2,600 children. The current model, if it stays in place the way we proposed it, we’re able to serve 550 children,” said Siebert.

Registration for East Greenbush town camp also currently remains open. The town’s Recreation Director, Michael Martin, told NEWS10 they’re still waiting on direction from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“If the Governor comes out and says ‘okay camps are closed,’ a refund goes out immediately,” he said.

He said, even if they do hold camp this summer, they, too, will be accepting a lower than usual amount of kids.

“The Town of East Greenbush usually has about 130 kids per week, but I don’t see that being a feasible number,” said Martin.

Both Siebert and Martin agree things will certainly look different in terms of activities and field trips, but that they’re constantly thinking of new ideas to make sure it’s still a fun camp experience.

“Phase one calls for no field trips period. That’s a pretty big staple of our town camp, but we have weekly meetings where they come up with new ideas — all the time for things we can do in small groups to keep kids separated and all that,” said Martin.

“We are following the CDC, we are following the Governor’s recommendations, and we are creating an environment that will be fun yet safe and healthy,” said Siebert.

At the YMCA, parents only need to submit a $10 dollar per week deposit at the time of registration. That money will be refunded if the Governor decides not to allow summer camps.

“Anybody in the YMCA who is working right now feels very blessed that we are able to provide a service and to be part of the solution. We work diligently every day to make sure that we are ebbing and flowing with the recommendations and answering questions of families and making sure their minds are at ease,” said Siebert.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES