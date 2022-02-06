Planned power outage in Columbia County Sunday February 6

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia County 911 announced a planned power outage will take place sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday. The outage should only last about five minutes, and is necessary to complete repairs at a local substation.

It comes as the New York State Police recently advised the public of copper thefts in Central Hudson substations. Police say suspects were removing in use ground wires, which destabilizes the area network of electrical components- comprised of power transformers, busbars, auxiliaries, and switchgear.

The following towns will be impacted by Sunday’s outage:

Austerlitz

Claverack

Copake

Hillsdale

Philmont

Taghkanic

Due to cold winter weather conditions, residents impacted by this outage may wish to take precautionary measures to ensure their homes stay relatively warm. Faucets may also need to be left open to avoid freezing pipes- especially in the event of a prolonged outage.

Questions may be directed to Columbia County 911 by phone at (518) 828-1263. For the latest area outage map, visit National Grid’s website.