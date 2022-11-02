ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ECP-PF, one of the largest Planet Fitness franchisees, is offering veterans and active-duty military to work out for free at any participating Planet Fitness clubs in the area. The offer continues through November 15 celebrating Veterans Day.

All Planet Fitness clubs in Upstate NY are participating in this celebration. Members of the military and veterans can visit planetfitness.com, click sign up for a membership and use the promotional code “VETERAN” to take advantage of the deal. Anyone who signs up for a Black Card® membership from Wednesday, November 16 through Wednesday, November 30 will also receive $0 down and their first month free.

Local Planet Fitness Clubs