ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ECP-PF, one of the largest Planet Fitness franchisees, is offering veterans and active-duty military to work out for free at any participating Planet Fitness clubs in the area. The offer continues through November 15 celebrating Veterans Day.
All Planet Fitness clubs in Upstate NY are participating in this celebration. Members of the military and veterans can visit planetfitness.com, click sign up for a membership and use the promotional code “VETERAN” to take advantage of the deal. Anyone who signs up for a Black Card® membership from Wednesday, November 16 through Wednesday, November 30 will also receive $0 down and their first month free.
Local Planet Fitness Clubs
- 660 Hoosick Street, Troy
- 609 Columbia Tpke, East Greenbush
- 329 Glenmont Road, Glenmont
- 161 Washington Ave Ext, Albany (Crossgates)
- 475 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville
- 579 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham
- 1116 Altamont Ave, Rotterdam
- 22 Clifton County Road, Ste 88, Clifton Park
- 300 Saratoga Road, Glenville
- 101 Town Square Drive, Amsterdam
- 3065 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
- 578 Aviation Road, Aviation Mall, Queensbury
- 160 Fairview Ave, Ste 81, Hudson
- 810 Miron Lane, Kingston
- 3675 Albay Post Road, Poughkeepsie
- 690 Merrill Road, Pittsfield, Mass.
- 82 Main Street, North Adams, Mass.