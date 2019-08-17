Plane crashes into house in Dutchess County

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have confirmed A plane crashed into a house in Dutchess County.

Police have confirmed 2 people have died as a result of the crash and 4 injured individuals. Police say the pilot and one occupant of the residence were found deceased. One resident of the house sustained life-threatening injuries and the third sustained non life threatening injuries.

A Cessna 303 aircraft crashed into a house at 235 South Smith Road around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The plane left Republic Airport in Farmingdale and was heading to LaGrangeville. 3 people were aboard the plane.

News10’s Giulana Bruno spoke with neighbors who said they know the family in the house that was crashed into. “Very nice”, “family of four, mother, father and two daughters.”

“One neighbor’s husband helped one of the daughter’s escape from the house after the plane crashed into it.”