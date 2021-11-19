Plane crashes at Queensbury airport after reportedly losing power

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted:
floyd bennett memorial airport queensbury

Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A plane reportedly crashed at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury on Friday around 11:40 a.m. Warren County officials said the accident involved a single-engine airplane.

Image provided by Warren County

Officials said two people were in the plane. The pilot was uninjured but a passenger was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment for what appeared to be minor injuries.

The investigation indicated that the plane took off from the runway headed west, but lost power shortly after. Officials said the pilot turned the aircraft and attempted to return to the airport and land when it crashed near the runway and the airport’s north gate.

Officials said the aircraft was heavily damaged. The airport was closed as of 12:45 p.m. for removal of the plane.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash.



