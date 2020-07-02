Pittstown man arrested after wife’s death investigation uncovers 2017 assault

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Duncan Maclean, 36, of Pittstown has been arrested after police say he assaulted someone with a hammer in 2017.

Investigators uncovered the assault while investigating Megan Dyer-Maclean’s death. Megan was found dead alongside old railroad tracks in Johnsonville in 2018. Her death was ruled a homicide when poison was found in her body. No one has been charged for her death.

Charges:

Attempted Assault in the First Degree (felony)

Assault in the Second Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Maclean was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court on Thursday. He was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash / $20,000 bond. A full stay away order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Anyone with information related to this incident, please contact the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at 518-270-0128.

