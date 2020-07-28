Pittsfield volunteers open shed with supplies to help homeless

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Volunteers in the city of Pittsfield continue to help the homeless, who are now living in camps after a temporary shelter closed several weeks ago.
A shed filled with first aid items such as food and other supplies has been set up in Springside Park.
When coronavirus restrictions meant fewer beds at the existing shelter, ServiceNet opened an emergency shelter in a former high school with assistance from the city. After three months, it closed due to what ServiceNet described as declining numbers and finite resources.
They said they’re in the process of developing a long-term shelter.
