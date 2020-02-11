Pittsfield to vote on puppy mill ban

PITTSFIELD, Ma. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield City Council will have a historic Tuesday night vote on banning puppy sales from so-called puppy mills. Pittsfield would join other Massachusetts cities that ban these kinds of sales.

This comes as New York lawmakers are also pushing for a ban in the State Senate.

The vote could change where pet stores in the state can get their animals.

If the ban passes, stores would have to get dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals from local pet shelters.

Lawmakers pushing for the ban argue that puppy mills breed animals in inhumane conditions. Customers often unknowingly buying animals with physical or emotional problems.

New York is considering similar bans.

Maryland and California also have puppy mill bans.

The pet industry, however, says these bills punishes responsible breeders.

Tonight’s city council vote is overwhelmingly expected to pass the ban, which has already passed one city vote with no votes against it.

