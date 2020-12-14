Pittsfield Public Schools offering more remote food service options for the holidays

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)—With students’ remote learning and the holiday break approaching fast, Pittsfield Public Schools are adding a late afternoon, early evening meal pick-up. These new pick-up locations are the Conte Community School and Morningside Community School.

On Thursday, December 17, and then again Monday, December 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., families will have a flexible option to pick up food for multiple days along with a half-gallon of milk.

Conte Community School and Morningside Community School will have late afternoon and early evening multi-day meal pickups on Thursday and Monday.

Monday’s pick-up will include food for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Thursday, food for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be handed out. To ensure that there will be enough meals, families are encouraged to place their orders using the www.pittsfield.net website.

Family meals can be picked up from any meal site. Breakfast and lunch are packed together, and hot meals will be available.

Pittsfield Public Schools are encouraging families to order their meals by 7 a.m. on the day of pick-up.