Pittsfield police investigating officer-involved shooting

Local
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Pittsfield.

Police responded to a home on Glenwood Avenue after a woman said her son was “destroying the house.”

When they arrived, they said the man threatened to shoot if they entered the home. Police surrounded the home, and the man charged while armed with a knife and golf club.

When non-lethal rounds did not stop him, an officer fired two live rounds at the man.

The suspect was taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be treated.

