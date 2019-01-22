Pittsfield Police investigating a stabbing

Police in Pittsfield are investigating a stabbing the in area of the Madison Avenue and Seymour Street. Officers were called to the scene Monday around 10:45 a.m. They say they found a 34-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to the chest. Officers quickly administered first aid. The male was then transported by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

27-year-old Nakesha Peltier-Tarrance was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Peltier-Tarrance is currently being held on a $10,000 bail. A knife was subsequently located and seized as evidence.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau, Crime Scene Services Unit and Uniformed Patrol Division. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau, the Drug Tips hotline at 413-448-9708.

