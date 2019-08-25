Pittsfield Police investigate early morning shooting as homicide

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The fatal shooting on Columbus Avenue is being treated as a homicide.

The shooting took place around 3:22 a.m. Sunday in the area of 347 Columbus Ave. Tuesday evening, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials said the incident is isolated, and investigators do not believe the public should be concerned about their safety.

The victim’s identity has not been released to give the family privacy, the DA’s office said.

Anyone with information should contact the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705 or anonymously by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).