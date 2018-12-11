Pittsfield Police cracking down in high volume crime areas

Pittsfield Police have concluded a month-long operation to crack down on crime in the city.

It culminated Saturday night into Sunday morning where 14 people were arrested for drug, alcohol and/or sex offender violations.

Chief Michael Wynn tells NEWS10 ABC they used historical data to determine where in the city to focus their efforts.

Much of the problems were in the Morningside and Westside neighborhoods.

Over the course of the One Team – One Mission operation, police made 32 arrests, six Criminal Summonses, 418 Traffic Stops, 14 Criminal Motor Vehicle Summonses, 253 Motor Vehicle Citations and 145 Verbal Warnings.

Police also seized $38,000 worth of cocaine.