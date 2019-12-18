Pittsfield PD honor K-9 “Niko” with one final salute

PITTSFIELD, Mass (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, the K-9 known as “Niko.”

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Pittsfield PD said Niko served the PPD alongside his handler Sergeant Parise “with pride and distinction” since 2015.

Niko was recently diagnosed with an incurable medical condition related to his spine. On Tuesday, flanked by saluting handlers from Pittsfield PD and several other K-9 agencies, Sergeant Parise brought Niko home for the final time.