Pittsfield mourning loss of beloved teacher and coach

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County community of Pittsfield is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and mentor.

Taconic High School teacher Kevin Harrington is said to have collapsed in his classroom Wednesday morning, and staff and first responders were unable to revive him.

On Wednesday, Harrington was doing what he loved most, teaching at Taconic High School.

But just after 9 a.m., the special education teacher collapsed while inside his classroom.

District Superintendent Dr. Jason “Jake” McCandless told NEWS10 ABC that he would not try to speculate as to what happened, other than to say that Harrington “suffered a medical difficulty in class…” He added that staff and first responders reacted heroically.

The teacher and coach for various sport teams was a Taconic High graduate and had been with the district since 2006. He was 38 years old.

McCandless said this of Harrington: “Our students lost a teacher with an infectious optimism, a ready smile, and a constant willingness to help his colleagues and students alike. He was a true champion for all students, including students who most needed a champion. To know Mr. Harrington was to love and respect him.”

The district made sure there were grief counselors available for students and staff Thursday, especially for those closest to Mr. Harrington.