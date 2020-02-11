Pittsfield looks to ban the sale of puppies from puppy mills at pet stores

PITTSFIELD, Mass.(NEWS10) — A new ban on the table would prevent the sale of puppies from puppy mills at pet stores in Pittsfield.

Instead, if retailers want to sell dogs, cats, or rabbits, they would have to do so by partnering with local shelters. Locations like the Berkshire Humane Society are in favor of the ban.

“We have seen a lot of results when the wrong pet gets into the wrong home. This puppy mill ban will help those efforts so more and more animals are placed in a home one time and not multiple,” said John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society.

A vote will take place Tuesday night with City Council for those who are in favor of the Ban. If passed, violators could face a fine of up to $300.

LATEST STORIES: