Pittsfield holds mayoral primary vote

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The results are in, in the race to decide who will face off in Pittsfield’s general election for mayor.

According to unofficial results from the city clerk, Democratic incumbent Mayor Linda Tyer and Democratic challenger Melissa Mazzeo were the top two in Tuesday’s primary.

They beat out Scott Graves and Karen Kalinowski.

Mazzeo earned the most votes, but the top two finished well ahead of the bottom two with a total of nearly 90 percent of the vote.

Tyer has garnered criticism from her opponents for the city’s crime rates and will now have to defeat Mazzeo in November if she wants to keep her position.