Pittsfield celebrating Independence Day with parade

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The 4th of July parade in Pittsfield had folks filling the sidewalks, most donning red, white and blue.

One woman has been coming for decades, and now brings her grandchildren.

The parade featured floats, balloons, bands, and local organizations.

“I’ve never missed a parade in 52 years,” said Sandra Racette. “My parents used to bring me when I was younger, and then when I had my own children I always brought them.”

Officer Darren Derby was there for the second year in a row with his Operation Copsicle vehicle, handing out freeze pops to keep the crowd cool.