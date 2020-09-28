Pittsfield cafeteria employees no longer facing layoffs

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The proposed layoffs of dozens of cafeteria workers in the Pittsfield school district will no longer be moving forward.

The district had previously notified about 25 employees that they would be losing their positions.

Others were moved to temporary custodial and bus monitor positions.

