PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The proposed layoffs of dozens of cafeteria workers in the Pittsfield school district will no longer be moving forward.
The district had previously notified about 25 employees that they would be losing their positions.
Others were moved to temporary custodial and bus monitor positions.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Pittsfield cafeteria employees no longer facing layoffs
- Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds working to get back to full strength this week vs. Raiders
- Coronavirus case confirmed at Whitehall Elementary School
- Governor Cuomo raises alarm about new virus hot spots
- Essex County/Essex Center coronavirus update