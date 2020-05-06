Latest News

Pittsfield Board of Health issues emergency order to local food establishments

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Board of Health has issued an emergency order to all food establishments, as a part of the City’s efforts to slow the spread.  

“Supermarkets need to monitor the occupancy of their stores at no more than 40% of the maximum occupancy defined in their permit,” said Dr. Alan Kulberg, Chair of the Pittsfield Board of Health. 

The order requires staff at local food businesses to wear protective face coverings while in service. Social distancing (6-foot separation) must be maintained both inside and outside locations.  

Signs must also be posted in front of the business to advise customers of face-covering requirements.   

For more on the order, Click Here. 

