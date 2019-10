ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pioneer Bank told the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will have to delay its annual report to the MyPayrollHR closure.

The report will ultimately show how much money was lost as a result. Pioneer Bank lent a large amount of money to MyPayrollHR.

MyPayrollHR CEO Michael Mann has been cooperating with authorities and is facing one charge of bank fraud.

Mann admitted to taking out $70 million in fraudulent loans.