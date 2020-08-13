Pilot program offers residents $500 a month for five years

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Hudson is partnering with the programs Humanity Forward and Spark of Hudson to offer 25 residents $500 per month for five years.

People living in Hudson and who make under the city’s median income of $35,000 will be eligible for the pilot program.

“People just need opportunities or just need enough to kind of get over that hump,” said Mayor Kamal Johnson.

Getting over that roadblock can be difficult for people who live in subsidized housing. The mayor said the gap between the government and market place housing can price people out of the city.

“A lot of people in our city live paycheck to paycheck or they’re forced to work more than one job,” Johnson said.

Half the money that will be given to participants comes from 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s initiative ‘Humanity Forward.’ The other half of the program’s funds come from the local group Spark of Hudson.

“We see this as a huge opportunity to impact and kind of disrupt the cycle of poverty in Hudson and create new opportunities for families,” said Project Director of Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood Joan Hunt.

Hunt is one of several liaisons that will introduce the lucky 25 participants to financial literacy and money management opportunities throughout the five years. At the end of the program, the only thing researchers will ask participants is how the money has changed their lives.

“It’s totally reframing the way we think about supporting people in poverty or supporting people that are maybe on the edge,” Hunt said.

There will be a virtual town hall Friday, August 14 to discuss the program for interested parties. A link to participate in the virtual meeting has not been posted.

