ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People across the Capital Region awakened Monday to several inches of snow, with most expected to reach the six-to-10-inch mark by the time it’s all said and done. In the wake of this system, Meteorologist Matt Mackie said it will be chilly—temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

NEWS10 viewers sent several pictures to our weather team as the snow continued to fall. A slideshow of those photos can be seen below.