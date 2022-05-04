AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police conducted “Operation Hardhat” on Route 5 between Rotterdam Junction and Amsterdam on Wednesday. For “Operation Hardhat,” troopers and officers are in the work zones dressed as highway workers to spot and ticket motorists who are speeding in work zones, or driving recklessly and not obeying the Move Over Law.

Operation Hardhat on Route 5 (DOT)

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is partnering with the New York State Police for this initiative. The goal of “Operation Hardhat” is to educate the public about work zone safety, said DOT.

“Collectively, construction workers and law enforcement share the same dangers while working alongside fast-moving traffic,” said DOT. “Our safety depends on drivers being alert, patient and cautious. We need drivers to eliminate distractions behind the wheel and follow the Move Over Law. Motorists must slow down and safely move over when approaching vehicles with flashing lights stopped along the road.”

In 2021, 263 drivers were ticketed in the Capital Region for violations found during the initiative. Violations included speeding, using a cell phone, not wearing seat belts, and failure to move over.