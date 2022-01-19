PHOTOS: Cohoes firefighters rescue cat after car accident

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a car accident, a cat found itself pinned under a seat and unable to get out. Members of the Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes IAFF Local #2562 were able to safety extract the cat from the vehicle and reunite it with it’s owner.

Firefighters said the cat was shoved under the front passenger seat from the impact of the crash and was unable to get out. Crews were able to free the cat by using vehicle extrication equipment and cutting apart the seat mechanisms.

“Needless to say all parties involved were ecstatic to see each other when reunited,” said the firefighters in a twitter post.

Firefighters said their were no injuries to any of the passengers. The cat was also unharmed.

