Photo Gallery: Albany Fire responds to Easter morning blaze on Dowling Road

West Albany Fire Department engine at the scene of the Easter Sunday fire on Dowling Road. (Debra Reif)

WEST ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The West Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire before 5 a.m. on Easter Sunday on Dowling Road. They rescued at least one pet from the intense flames.

One half of the Dowling Road duplex was almost completely destroyed.

Neighbors report hearing what they thought were explosions, and feeling what they thought was an earthquake.

























Volunteers from the American Red Cross gave emergency medical aid to seven people on the scene, and several others throughout the day. The Red Cross also gave mental health support and financial assistance for food, shelter, and clothing to seven individuals, including a 5-year-old.

