SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What could be better than helping pets find a forever home while enjoying a delicious icy treat?

Swing by Bumpy’s Polar Freeze in Schenectady on Friday for “Cones for Pets”. From 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. all proceeds will be donated to Pet Connection. Steve Caporizzo will be there with the Mobile Storm Tracker, so stop by and say hello!

Send us a photo at photos@news10.com