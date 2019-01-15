Photo Finish exhibition at National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

In this image provided by Benoit Photo, Itsinthepost, right, with Julien Leparoux aboard, outlegs Kenjisstorm, left, with Flavien Prat aboard, to win the Grade II $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes horse race Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is pleased to present its inaugural Photo Finish juried photography exhibition this winter. The new exhibition will open to the public in the Museum’s von Stade Gallery on Sunday, Jan. 20 and remain on display through March 10.

The Museum received 159 photos by 83 photographers from 17 states and two Canadian provinces from the call for submissions announced in the summer of 2018. Amateur and professional photographers could submit up to two photographs for consideration and were encouraged to be as creative as possible with their submissions. The only requirement was that each submitted photograph must relate to the sport of thoroughbred racing in America.

A panel of judges representing both the racing and arts communities selected 45 photographs by 33 photographers for the exhibition.

All exhibited photographs will also be featured in an online exhibition for the Museum website that will debut after the von Stade exhibition opens to the public. An additional 26 photographs will be included as online-only images, bringing the total representation of Photo Finish to 59 photographers from 15 states and one Canadian province.

The Museum is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

