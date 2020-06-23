Phase Four reopening will not include gyms, malls

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As New York State continues the process of reopening the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Phase Four will no longer include shopping malls, gyms or movie theaters.

According to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, the state has decided to now allow for the reopening of all remaining businesses in Phase Four.

Outdoor and lower risk indoor activities will be allowed to reopen, including film production, museums, aquariums and zoos at 25% capacity.

At this time, outdoor theme parks, malls, gyms and movie theaters have not yet been cleared to reopen at the beginning of Phase Four.

Phase Four was designed to be the last phase of reopening. McCoy said state leaders will provide more information as the guidelines continue to be updated.

The full statement from McCoy is below:

“It goes without saying that the process of reopening New York’s economy in the wake of a global pandemic is a fluid one, and county and regional leaders are constantly getting new information from the State as we move forward without risking the health and safety of our residents. After our Capital Regional Control Room call today with Budget Director Robert Mujica, we now know that Phase 4 will not allow for the reopening of all remaining businesses at the outset. Outdoor and lower risk indoor activities will be authorized to move forward when Phase 4 begins, which includes movie and film production, along with museums, aquariums and zoos at 25% capacity. Other industries will be authorized on an individual basis dependent on associated risk levels and the current health data. Unfortunately at this time, outdoor theme parks, malls, gyms and movie theaters have not yet been cleared to reopen at the beginning of Phase 4. As we get new information on any updated guidelines, I will share it as promptly as possible with Albany County and Capital Region residents.” ALBANY COUNTY EXECUTIVE DAN MCCOY

